COVID-19 conspiracy theories

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the course of last year, doctors were hesitant to release any information about coronavirus until all the facts were in. Making this a perfect opportunity for conspiracy theorists to release statements around the disease and the vaccine.

One of the most common theories has been microchipping individuals through the COVID-19 vaccine, all so the Government could track them. Kelli Shaw says that is false and misleading.

“ We’re certainly not going to keep up by microchipping people, it’s just not possible.”

Concerns over the MRNA vaccine has been making headlines as well, many theorists claiming the vaccine will alter your DNA. Shaw says all that means is that they’ve taken some genetic COVID from the virus and they’re putting a small amount into you to produce that immune response.

“ All that’s doing is it’s going to make a little protein, the same protein that COVID-19 would cause, then it goes away”

Fertility complications from receiving the vaccine is another popular myth, some women are skeptical about taking the vaccine if they are pregnant or If they are planning to have children in the future.

" The CDC is saying you can get the vaccine if you’re pregnant and you may want to, it’s a discussion between you and your doctor, but there’s nothing saying that while your actively pregnant and by saying that there’s no reason that down the road there’s going to be an issue like I said with the MRNA it’s not going into your DNA”

For more information visit https://www.cdc.gov/

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.