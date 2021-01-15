Combined Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot at all-time high

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are close to the highest they’ve ever been. There are $750-million up for grabs in the Mega Millions and $640-million in the Powerball.

With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the potential winnings for this week’s drawings are reaching record amounts.

But even then, you might not like your odds.

Roger Johnson is a professor of Probability and Statistics for the School of Mines in Rapid City. He said that given all the factors of having a winning ticket, the probability to win the Jackpot is incredibly low.

“You’re about 50 times more likely to get struck by lightning in a single year than you are to win either jackpot,” Johnson said.

According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue was down slightly in 2020 from the previous year. Although total money generated still clocked in at just under $130-million.

Gas station clerks in Rapid City say they have seen an increase in lotto sales over the past week.

Johnson said that the heightened interest in the lotto during higher jackpots can change the probability of winning the big bucks.

“When the jackpot gets really high, more and more people come out to play the lottery, I suppose somewhat less these days because of the pandemic,” Johnson said. “So, what will change, is the chance that you have to share the jackpot if you are so fortunate to win it.”

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday and the Powerball announces their numbers on Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.