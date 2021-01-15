Blake’s How-to: Make snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -When it comes to making snow in 2021, Mother Nature has been tough. The snow making team at Terry Peak is determined to beat her warm temperatures with the anticipation of Mother Nature joining the process.

Timmy Leppert has been at Terry Peak for last 22 years as their Snow Operations Manager. He loves the people and the smiles they have from winter recreation. And when it comes to making snow, he knows his way around on a molecular level.

Leppert said “All I’m doing is breaking up atoms. So I’m making sure I have enough air pressure to break the water droplet, freeze, and make a snow particle. You have to have a least 28 degree wet bulb. Your wet bulb takes the relative humidity which is the saturation in the air. That gives you a temperature you can actually freeze water at.”

If you don’t have a biophysics degree or years of experience making snow that explanation might be a bit confusing. But Leppert guarantees it is not.

“It takes air and water,” said Leppert. “So we take compressed air, high pressure water, we shoot it in the atmosphere and it freezes.”

This process, according to Leppert, is simple but timely.

“Step one: we make sure we have temperature. Step two: position the guns. And step three: starting the guns and maintain the guns,” said Leppert. “We have two shifts. Day shift moves the guns and places them. And night shift comes in and babysits them. That’s when most of our snow is made at night at the coldest temperature.”

With temperatures dropping around the area more snow can be expected with these prime conditions.

