Advertisement

Zello walkie-talkie app removes extremist channels

‘We’re deeply disturbed by last week’s abhorrent actions against our democracy’
By Ed Payne
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The push-to-talk app Zello says it’s banned thousands of armed extremist channels.

In all, more than 2,000 have been pulled from the platform.

“We’re deeply disturbed by last week’s abhorrent actions against our democracy,” Zello said on Twitter. “Ahead of the inauguration, we have deleted numerous militia-related channels from our platform to diminish any risk of further violence.”

The push-to-talk walkie-talkie app made the move after it found evidence that some of its users participated in last week’s riots at the Capitol.

Zello condemned the violence in a blog post.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Dakota Zaiser
Arnson Absolu officially charged in the murder of Dakota Zaiser
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
20-year-old admits to driving Pine Ridge murder suspect to Rapid City
Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
U.S. congressman speaks at Regional Health ER ribbon cutting sneak peak in Rapid City.
Dusty Johnson says he’ll vote no on impeaching Trump
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD investigate unattended death of Rapid City man

Latest News

In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, an Afghan security official stands near a vehicle in which...
US down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, as ordered by Trump
In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia
In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in...
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US executes Virginia gang killer despite COVID-19 infection
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Combined Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot at all-time high