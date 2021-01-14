Advertisement

State reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 319 cases in SD

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Thursday, though active cases declined slightly in the state.

The state has seen 1,614 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health. One of the latest victims was in their 40s, three in their 60s, four in their 70s, and two over the age of 80.

Officials reported 319 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing total known cases in the state to 104,512. New cases were outpaced by recoveries as the state’s active cases declined by 34 to 4,728.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease fell by six to 247. COVID-19 patients occupy 9% of the state’s hospital beds and 23.6% of ICU beds, while 38% of hospital beds and 32% of ICU beds are still available.

The Department of Health reported an 11.1% test-positivity rate over the past day, and an average of 13.3% over the past two weeks.

A total of 41,755 South Dakotans have received a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, an increase of 1,800 from the previous day. Over 9,600 people have received both vaccine doses.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced those who are older than 80 and have two or more underlying conditions could be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Zaiser
Arnson Absolu officially charged in the murder of Dakota Zaiser
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
20-year-old admits to driving Pine Ridge murder suspect to Rapid City
Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
U.S. congressman speaks at Regional Health ER ribbon cutting sneak peak in Rapid City.
Dusty Johnson says he’ll vote no on impeaching Trump
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD investigate unattended death of Rapid City man

Latest News

With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Combined Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot at all-time high
Caution while driving in heavy winds
Importance of prioritizing caution while driving in windy conditions
Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
The Black Hills VA held a TeleTown hall meeting to update Veterans about the progress of...
More vaccines make their way to Black Hills VA
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Combined Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot at all-time high