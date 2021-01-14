Severe high winds may cause power outages in Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Energy customers may experience intermittent power outages due to high winds across the Black Hills.

Wednesday evening, severe winds started blowing through the Black Hills. Outage updates can be found in the customer portal or on the Black Hills Energy Facebook page.

Here are tips to stay safe during an unexpected outage:

If your power goes out, see if your neighbors have power. If they do, check your home for blown fuses or a tripped circuit breaker.

If your neighbors don’t have power or if you can’t locate the problem, contact us immediately by calling our emergency number at 1-800-890-5554.

If you see damaged outdoor electric power equipment, please contact us at 1-800-890-5554.

If you are outdoors, never touch or attempt to pick up a fallen powerline. Assume any downed power line is energized.

During an outage, unplug the sensitive computer and electronic equipment or protect them with a high-quality surge protector.

Leave a lamp, electric radio or your portable mobile computer/phone device on so you know when service is restored.

For long power outages do not open your refrigerator or freezer more than necessary. Undisturbed food will remain frozen in most freezers for 12 to 48 hours.

Do not use charcoal grills to heat your home or cook indoors. Dangerous carbon monoxide fumes can build up and cause injury or death.

If you use a portable generator, follow the manufacturer’s safety and operating guidelines. Be sure to operate the generator in a well-ventilated area. Never operate it indoors or in your garage. Again, dangerous carbon monoxide fumes can build up and cause injury or death.

Because carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless and tasteless, have a carbon monoxide detector with fresh batteries installed to warn you of potentially dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

