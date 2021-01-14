Advertisement

Severe high winds may cause power outages in Black Hills

Residents woke up to strong winds, and even power outages in Rapid City, Custer, and Edgemont....
Residents woke up to strong winds, and even power outages in Rapid City, Custer, and Edgemont. Gusts hit as high as 70 mph in certain parts of the Black Hills region.(Nick Nelson)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Energy customers may experience intermittent power outages due to high winds across the Black Hills.

Wednesday evening, severe winds started blowing through the Black Hills. Outage updates can be found in the customer portal or on the Black Hills Energy Facebook page.

Here are tips to stay safe during an unexpected outage:

  • If your power goes out, see if your neighbors have power. If they do, check your home for blown fuses or a tripped circuit breaker.
  • If your neighbors don’t have power or if you can’t locate the problem, contact us immediately by calling our emergency number at 1-800-890-5554.
  • If you see damaged outdoor electric power equipment, please contact us at 1-800-890-5554.
  • If you are outdoors, never touch or attempt to pick up a fallen powerline. Assume any downed power line is energized.
  • During an outage, unplug the sensitive computer and electronic equipment or protect them with a high-quality surge protector.
  • Leave a lamp, electric radio or your portable mobile computer/phone device on so you know when service is restored.
  • For long power outages do not open your refrigerator or freezer more than necessary. Undisturbed food will remain frozen in most freezers for 12 to 48 hours.
  • Do not use charcoal grills to heat your home or cook indoors. Dangerous carbon monoxide fumes can build up and cause injury or death.
  • If you use a portable generator, follow the manufacturer’s safety and operating guidelines. Be sure to operate the generator in a well-ventilated area. Never operate it indoors or in your garage. Again, dangerous carbon monoxide fumes can build up and cause injury or death.
  • Because carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless and tasteless, have a carbon monoxide detector with fresh batteries installed to warn you of potentially dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Zaiser
Arnson Absolu officially charged in the murder of Dakota Zaiser
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
20-year-old admits to driving Pine Ridge murder suspect to Rapid City
Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
U.S. congressman speaks at Regional Health ER ribbon cutting sneak peak in Rapid City.
Dusty Johnson says he’ll vote no on impeaching Trump
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD investigate unattended death of Rapid City man

Latest News

With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Combined Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot at all-time high
Caution while driving in heavy winds
Importance of prioritizing caution while driving in windy conditions
Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
The Black Hills VA held a TeleTown hall meeting to update Veterans about the progress of...
More vaccines make their way to Black Hills VA
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Combined Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot at all-time high