Self-defense starts with smart decisions

By Blake Joseph
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The basics of self-defense can be broken down into four steps; prevention, situational awareness, assertiveness, and reactionary time. For Mr. and Mrs. Buckingham the reality of self-defense starts with a good decision.

Robin Buckingham said “Make good choices – don’t be in places or with people who may place you in danger”

For example, if you are planning to go on a date with someone you’ve never met meet in a public place to avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

Robin Buckingham said “When you believe the place you are at or the people you are with are not safe – leave.  Have someone you can always call anytime to come get you if you do not have your own transportation.”

It’s not until these two situations fail where you need to practice physical safety and apprehension.

Mike Buckingham said “When you cannot leave create the situation that allows you to leave – demonstrate wrist release, choke escape, or basic strikes.”

If an altercation occurs the most important thing you should do is alert the authorities.

Robin Buckingham said “Tell someone, share what happened with others so you have witnesses in the event this person tries to harm you again.  If it was serious enough report them to the police.”

