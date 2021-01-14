Advertisement

SD National Guard may deploy to Washington D.C. for presidential inauguration

The taskforce will be comprised of statewide units, not a specific company or battalion, Fury said.
Two South Dakota National Guard units based in Sioux Falls have been called up for missions in...
Two South Dakota National Guard units based in Sioux Falls have been called up for missions in Africa. (South Dakota National Guard) (KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota National Guard soldiers and Air Guardsmen are being assembled for potential deployment to Washington D.C. ahead of next week’s presidential inauguration.

A military taskforce has been assembled, but the size of the taskforce, its mission and potential deployment location are unknown for “operational security reasons,” according to Ian Fury, the South Dakota governor’s spokesperson. Fury could only confirm the call up to SDBA.

The taskforce will be comprised of statewide units, not a specific company or battalion, Fury said.

Privately, some members of the 235th Military Police Company based in Rapid City and Sioux Falls have been preparing to deploy to the District of Columbia ahead of next week’s Presidential Inaugural, according to the National Guard.

Some Pentagon reports indicate more than 20,000 troops will be securing the nation’s capital, more than four times the number currently deployed in Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Zaiser
Arnson Absolu officially charged in the murder of Dakota Zaiser
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
20-year-old admits to driving Pine Ridge murder suspect to Rapid City
Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
U.S. congressman speaks at Regional Health ER ribbon cutting sneak peak in Rapid City.
Dusty Johnson says he’ll vote no on impeaching Trump
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD investigate unattended death of Rapid City man

Latest News

With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Combined Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot at all-time high
Caution while driving in heavy winds
Importance of prioritizing caution while driving in windy conditions
Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
The Black Hills VA held a TeleTown hall meeting to update Veterans about the progress of...
More vaccines make their way to Black Hills VA
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Combined Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot at all-time high