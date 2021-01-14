Pope Francis gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Advertisement

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
(CNN) – The Vatican confirmed Thursday that Pope Francis has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The statement released by spokesman Matteo Bruni doesn’t say when the pope was inoculated.

It adds that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was also vaccinated.

Vatican City began its vaccine program on Wednesday, in a medical center set up inside its main auditorium hall where Pope Francis often holds his weekly general audiences.

