Advertisement

Northern Cheyenne youth commemorate history with annual 400-mile run

From Jan. 9-14, Northern Cheyenne youth will make the subzero journey from Nebraska to Montana.
This January marks the 25th anniversary of our Fort Robinson Outbreak Spiritual Run. From...
This January marks the 25th anniversary of our Fort Robinson Outbreak Spiritual Run. From Jan. 9-14, Northern Cheyenne youth will make the subzero journey from Nebraska to Montana.(Yellow Bird Life Ways)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KEVN) - For 25 years, a group of Cheyenne people retraced their ancestors’ footsteps, running 400 miles in just four days.

A few people from the Northern Cheyenne Tribe wanted a way to honor their relatives, so they created the Fort Robinson Outbreak Spiritual Run.

But they weren’t the first to make the run.

In 1879, Northern Cheyenne members broke out of Fort Robinson in Nebraska and made a 400-mile trek to their homeland in Montana. Typically, the run sees a hundred or more young people, but with COVID, organizers scaled the number down to around 30.

Krystal Two Bulls, daughter of the original organizers, says this year’s run is as important as ever, to not only remember their ancestors but continue a tradition during a difficult time in history.

”These young people get to complete a journey that our ancestors didn’t get to complete, and they get to bring that prayer and that power back to our community, in a time when we really desperately need it,” Two Bulls said.

Runners began the 400-mile journey last Saturday, Jan. 9, at 10:30 p.m., running from Crawford, Nebraska to Hot Springs, SD. They’ll end in Busby, Montana, where their ancestors’ remains were laid to rest.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Zaiser
Arnson Absolu officially charged in the murder of Dakota Zaiser
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
20-year-old admits to driving Pine Ridge murder suspect to Rapid City
Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
U.S. congressman speaks at Regional Health ER ribbon cutting sneak peak in Rapid City.
Dusty Johnson says he’ll vote no on impeaching Trump
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD investigate unattended death of Rapid City man

Latest News

With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Combined Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot at all-time high
Caution while driving in heavy winds
Importance of prioritizing caution while driving in windy conditions
Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
The Black Hills VA held a TeleTown hall meeting to update Veterans about the progress of...
More vaccines make their way to Black Hills VA
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Combined Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot at all-time high