Montana governor lifts pandemic restrictions

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks to members of the press in the Governor's Reception Room of...
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks to members of the press in the Governor's Reception Room of the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.((Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:02 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(AP) - Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is removing pandemic mandates issued by his predecessor. Gianforte said Wednesday that the restrictions are harmful to the state’s businesses.

Under the new rules that take effect Friday, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos will no longer be required to close at 10 p.m. They will also no longer be required to limit capacity to 50%.

Those requirements were put in place by former Gov. Steve Bullock in November as the state reached a peak in daily reported coronavirus infections.

A statewide mask mandate issued in July remains in place.

