Ladder truck worth nearly a million dollars could be purchased by Fire Department

Fire Chief Jason Culberson made his case to the Working Committee of the council, saying a new ladder truck at the station will grow their capabilities in that part of the city.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Fire Department is requesting nearly $1,000,000 from the City Council to purchase a new ladder truck for the southwest fire station.

Fire Chief Jason Culberson made his case to the Working Committee of the council, saying a new ladder truck at the station will grow their capabilities in that part of the city.

He said that new equipment is needed every year.

”We have a large fleet, we have eight stations in the city, and so those are constantly in different stages in life, and they just continually need to be replaced,” Culberson said.

Culberson said that an ordinary fire tuck costs nearly $500,000, while ladder trucks cost about $995,000.

