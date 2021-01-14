Advertisement

Dusty Johnson will ‘wait his turn’ for COVID-19 vaccine after statewide poll

SD State Representative candidates comment of SCOTUS nomination
SD State Representative candidates comment of SCOTUS nomination
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEVN) - In a statement sent earlier Thursday, Representative Dusty Johnson said he’s going to “wait his turn” to receive the vaccine.

The statement came in response to a poll in which 9,000 South Dakotan’s weighed in on whether the state’s lone representative should get the shot.

“It’s been a tough year, but the approval of a vaccine has been the light at the end of a very dark tunnel,” said Johnson. “South Dakota is leading in vaccine distribution because of our collaborative efforts and lack of bureaucracy – I encourage all South Dakotans to get your dose as soon as it’s available. Our state is engaged in this discussion, and I’m grateful for the input of my constituents throughout this poll. I will respect the results, and I will wait my turn to get the vaccine.”

More than 56% person of respondents said Johnson should wait, while nearly 44% said receiving the vaccine now would instill public confidence.

Members of Congress were offered early access to the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Zaiser
Arnson Absolu officially charged in the murder of Dakota Zaiser
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
20-year-old admits to driving Pine Ridge murder suspect to Rapid City
Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
U.S. congressman speaks at Regional Health ER ribbon cutting sneak peak in Rapid City.
Dusty Johnson says he’ll vote no on impeaching Trump
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD investigate unattended death of Rapid City man

Latest News

With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Combined Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot at all-time high
Caution while driving in heavy winds
Importance of prioritizing caution while driving in windy conditions
Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
The Black Hills VA held a TeleTown hall meeting to update Veterans about the progress of...
More vaccines make their way to Black Hills VA
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Combined Powerball, Mega Millions jackpot at all-time high