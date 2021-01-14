Dusty Johnson will ‘wait his turn’ for COVID-19 vaccine after statewide poll

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEVN) - In a statement sent earlier Thursday, Representative Dusty Johnson said he’s going to “wait his turn” to receive the vaccine.

The statement came in response to a poll in which 9,000 South Dakotan’s weighed in on whether the state’s lone representative should get the shot.

“It’s been a tough year, but the approval of a vaccine has been the light at the end of a very dark tunnel,” said Johnson. “South Dakota is leading in vaccine distribution because of our collaborative efforts and lack of bureaucracy – I encourage all South Dakotans to get your dose as soon as it’s available. Our state is engaged in this discussion, and I’m grateful for the input of my constituents throughout this poll. I will respect the results, and I will wait my turn to get the vaccine.”

More than 56% person of respondents said Johnson should wait, while nearly 44% said receiving the vaccine now would instill public confidence.

Members of Congress were offered early access to the vaccine.

