6-year-old boy makes ‘inaugural run’ on new hockey skates, enjoys peculiar weather

“He is six-years-old and ready to rip.”
By Aaron Dickens
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Many are preparing for the wind Wednesday and many were out and about enjoying the warm weather beforehand.

Jaxy Steeber, six-years-old of Rapid City, tested out his new ice skates at Wilson Park Wednesday afternoon.

There was about an inch of ice over the grass even though it was 50 degrees.

“[The ice was] good, a little icy,” Jaxy said.

“We are doing the inaugural run of the new hockey skates,” his grandfather explained. “He is six years old and ready to rip.”

And after a fun afternoon, the family says they are expecting high winds at their house.

”I guess we will find out tonight when my patio re-arranges itself so every time the wind blows it completely disorients it,” Jaxy’s mother said.

