Very windy conditions on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A High Wind Warning is in place through Friday morning. Significant wind gusts are possible during this time and could snap trees/branches, damage outbuildings and signs, cause power outages, and create extremely difficult driving, especially with higher profile vehicles. If you have any loose items out around the house, I’d bring those indoors as soon as you can to prevent losing/damaging them.

Rain and snow showers slide through the area this evening and are gone by midnight. A few snow showers could linger in the northern hills into the morning hours. Wind gusts will be up to 65 mph at times tonight. Lows will fall into the 20s to 30s. The highest wind gusts are expected to arrive Thursday. Wind gusts of 70-80 mph are likely in western South Dakota, while 60-70 mph wind gusts will be likely in northeast Wyoming. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 30s for many, but with the wind it’ll feel more like the 20s or colder.

Strong winds continue Thursday night with gusts up to 65 mph early, then they’ll slowly start to weaken by Friday morning. Some gusts Friday could reach 55 mph early, but will continue to weaken through the afternoon. Highs Friday will be in the 30s, but feel more like the 20s or colder yet again. The weekend will start off breezy on Saturday with highs near 40°. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 40s.

Next week looks to be near normal for the most part. We could have an isolated snow shower around the middle of the week, but like I mentioned earlier this week, a blast of arctic air is still looking possible by next weekend, January 23/24.

