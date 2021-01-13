South Dakota tourism industry looks forward to 2021

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The tourism industry is one of South Dakota’s strongest, and like many things, the pandemic forced it to adapt.

Now that 2020 is over, and the new year has begun, the state’s tourism industry is excited for what 2021 has to bring.

South Dakota tourism is moving “Onward!” - that is the theme of the 2021 Governor’s Conference on Tourism, which is to be held Jan. 20-21.

The industry, statewide, has no doubt faced challenges throughout the last year but is committed to staying focused and determined through 2021, and beyond.

However, the past year wasn’t all negative, and in some instances, positive for the tourism industry.

As Gov. Kristi Noem said in her State of the State address Tuesday, “this last year, social distancing created a great opportunity for South Dakotans to get outside.” And get outside they did, as well as visitors from out of state.

For example, in that same address, Noem said Custer State Park surpassed two-million visits for the first time ever in 2020.

