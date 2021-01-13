Advertisement

Royal Caribbean cancels cruises through April

Royal Caribbean ships won't be cruising anytime soon.
Royal Caribbean ships won't be cruising anytime soon.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Royal Caribbean Group has suspended all sailings through the end of April.

The cruise line made the announcement on its website last week.

Royal Caribbean said the cancellations are necessary to continue to focus on a safe return to cruising.

Carnival and Princess cruises have already announced cancellations through the spring.

The cruise industry has been at a standstill since the pandemic forced it to stop sailings in March.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Zaiser
Arnson Absolu officially charged in the murder of Dakota Zaiser
Former Hideaway Hills resident Albert Reitz opens the gate barring the public from nearing an...
An inside look at an abandoned Hideaway Hills home
Governor Noem issues executive order against legalizing marijuana
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Keating Resources plans to use the first floor as retail space, and other parts of the building...
Historic Deadwood building being sold to out-of-state firm

Latest News

Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Anti-Semitism seen in Capitol insurrection raises alarms
FILE - Harvard professor Samantha Power, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,...
Biden picks Samantha Power, former UN envoy, for US aid post
In this undated photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Orange County...
NTSB says electric vehicle battery fires pose risks to 1st responders
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Overcoming a fear of needles