Advertisement

Pro-Trump group will gather at state Capitol Sunday

Pro-Trump protestors gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota on the...
Pro-Trump protestors gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota on the same day that violent riots broke out in Washington DC. The protests in Pierre remained peaceful.(Austin Goss (DNN/KOTA/KEVN))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A pro-Trump Christian group has a permit to gather at the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre Sunday.

Members of Jericho March plan to walk around the Capitol and pray for the country. About 50 people are expected to gather on Jan. 17, according to the group’s permit.

Past gatherings of the group at the Capitol have been peaceful and no arrests were made, according to state Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan.

The FBI has issued bulletins warning of armed protests at all 50 state capitols, as well as Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

A group cannot snag a permit to gather on President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration day, though. According to the Bureau of Administration, South Dakota State University has booked the Capitol on Jan. 20 for an ice cream social. South Dakota has a policy of approving one event permit per day at Capitol, according to the BOA’s facilities use form.

Members of the nationwide organization were in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5 and 6 taking part in a march to support President Trump before the storming of the U.S. Capitol building.

Jericho March condemned the violence that followed, saying their mission is about “peace and prayer.”

“It is the mission and goal of Jericho March to exercise and pray for our religious freedoms and other freedoms under the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States,” a statement on their website said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Zaiser
Arnson Absolu officially charged in the murder of Dakota Zaiser
Former Hideaway Hills resident Albert Reitz opens the gate barring the public from nearing an...
An inside look at an abandoned Hideaway Hills home
Governor Noem issues executive order against legalizing marijuana
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Keating Resources plans to use the first floor as retail space, and other parts of the building...
Historic Deadwood building being sold to out-of-state firm

Latest News

19 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Wind Cave National Park
Dry Conditions Fuel 1.3-Acre Grass Fire at Wind Cave National Park
A view in Pierre of the State Capital.
South Dakota House Bill aims to limit liability for COVID-19 exposure
Tourists still flock to monument.
South Dakota tourism industry looks forward to 2021