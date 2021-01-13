Pro-Trump group will gather at state Capitol Sunday

(AP) - A pro-Trump Christian group has a permit to gather at the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre Sunday.

Members of Jericho March plan to walk around the Capitol and pray for the country. About 50 people are expected to gather on Jan. 17, according to the group’s permit.

Past gatherings of the group at the Capitol have been peaceful and no arrests were made, according to state Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan.

The FBI has issued bulletins warning of armed protests at all 50 state capitols, as well as Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

A group cannot snag a permit to gather on President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration day, though. According to the Bureau of Administration, South Dakota State University has booked the Capitol on Jan. 20 for an ice cream social. South Dakota has a policy of approving one event permit per day at Capitol, according to the BOA’s facilities use form.

Members of the nationwide organization were in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5 and 6 taking part in a march to support President Trump before the storming of the U.S. Capitol building.

Jericho March condemned the violence that followed, saying their mission is about “peace and prayer.”

“It is the mission and goal of Jericho March to exercise and pray for our religious freedoms and other freedoms under the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States,” a statement on their website said.

