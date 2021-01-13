Near record warmth Wednesday, followed by big changes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another mild night is expected as lows will fall into the 30s for many. In Rapid City, the low of 37° tonight is nearly where we should be for an average high temperature this time of year (38°).

Westerly winds will help warm things up going through the day Wednesday, where highs for some will be in the lower 60s. Many others will be in the 50s. Downtown Rapid City could set a new record high. The forecast is calling for 63° and the current record is 61° set back in 1943. Clouds will increase through the day leading to some rain and snow showers during the evening hours. Most of the precipitation will be out of the area after midnight, but some snow showers could linger in the northern hills. Snow accumulations will be minimal for many, but parts of the northern hills could see up to 2″.

Strong winds will be the biggest factor after Wednesday’s warmth. A High Wind Watch is in place for much of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota from Wednesday afternoon through midday Friday. This will likely be upgraded to a High Wind Warning at some point tonight or Wednesday morning. Wind gusts from 60-70 mph will be possible during this time frame. Property damage, power outages and difficult driving will be possible.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday will fall into the upper 30s and with the wind it will feel like the 20s or even colder at times. There will be a decent amount of sunshine both days. The weekend will be near 40° both days with plenty of cloud cover, especially Sunday. A few rain or snow showers will be possible on Sunday with a few snow showers continuing into Monday.

