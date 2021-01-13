Monument Foundation’s ‘Together we Can’ campaign to raise the last of the funds for Cancer Care Institute expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monument Health is announcing plans to expand its Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City. The $36-million effort is focused on improving patient comfort and keeping patients in their communities.

The John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care institute at Monument Health serves nearly 40,000 patients a year from 6 different states. However, health workers are worried that the facility can’t keep up with the 160 cancer patients a day that they’re currently serving. That’s why Monument is looking to expand the institute with help from its foundation.

President of Monument Heath Paulette Davidson said that it’s important for cancer care patients to remain in their communities while they recover.

“If you’re going to travel and be away from your family, or your job, or your church, it’s difficult to recover,” Davidson said. “If you can stay closer to home and be around all the things that support you, we know it makes a difference in cancer treatment.”

The Monument Health Foundation is also announcing an $8.5-million campaign called “Together We Can” to help fund the expansion. 2 million more dollars must be raised to meet that goal.

Chairman of the Foundation Board Pat Burchill said that donations have slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During 2021, as the vaccines come out, and as COVID winds down, we’ll be actively involved and engaged in the community, calling on potential donors to see if they want to be engaged in the process of the $2 million that we need to raise,” Burchill said.

With the expansion, the institute will provide an easier way for specialists to work together, as well as providing new technology for even higher quality cancer care.

Davidson said that she hopes the remaining $2 million comes in quickly to get the project underway in the spring.

