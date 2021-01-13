Advertisement

Mild today; Very Windy and Turning Colder Tonight and Tomorrow

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:16 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Westerly winds will bring very mild temperatures to the area today. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Record highs will be possible, but that will depend on how much cloudiness moves in, which could keep temperatures in check (like yesterday).

A strong cold front blows through tonight and ushers in much cooler air. A few rain and snow showers will be possible behind the front. High winds will develop as well, and unfortunately these high winds look to stick around through the end of the week. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 6pm tonight through Noon on Friday.

After the chance of rain and snow tonight, the next several days will be dry with near normal temperatures. There could be a few flurries on Martin Luther King Day Monday.

