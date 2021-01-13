Dry Conditions Fuel 1.3-Acre Grass Fire at Wind Cave National Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12th, local personnel from the National Park Service and South Dakota Wildland Fire responded to a grass fire in Wind Cave National park. The human-caused fire burned nearly 1.3 acres and was contained by 5:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

“This event shows that dry conditions persists, regardless of the season,” said Wind Cave Superintendent Leigh Welling. “It’s a reminder to exercise caution when using equipment and be diligent about watching burn piles.” According to the United States Drought Monitor, Wind Cave National Park is under a severe drought.

Ten personnel from Wind Cave National Park and Custer State Park controlled the blaze. Three Type 6 engines were used. No structures were threatened by the fire.

