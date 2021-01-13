Advertisement

Arnson Absolu officially charged in the murder of Dakota Zaiser

Dakota Zaiser
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:32 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Bronx, New York man already charged with a double murder in a Rapid City park last August is now charged with a third homicide here.

Arnson Absolu,36, was originally charged with the murders of Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy.

Red Willow and Nagy were found shot to death in a car in the parking lot of Thomson Park on Aug 24.

Absolu was arrested in New York on September 4th.

Now a Pennington County Grand Jury has charged Absolu with first-degree murder in the death of Dakota Zaiser,22, whose body was found on Sep 23 in a forested area near Sheridan Lake.

Absolu is in custody in the Bronx.

His next court date there is set for January 25th.

