Advertisement

20-year-old admits to driving Pine Ridge murder suspect to Rapid City

Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday morning. (photo courtesy OST Police Department) (KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A woman admitted to helping a murder suspect avoid police by driving the suspect from Pine Ridge to Rapid City and failing to report the shooting.

Jamie Ann Richards, 20, plead guilty Wednesday morning in federal court. According to the factual basis statement, Richards knew that Sloane Bull Bear had been shot and killed in Pine Ridge on Dec. 17, 2019.

Colton Bagola, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in that death.

The factual basis statement also says Richards drove Bagola to Rapid City and helped him hide from law enforcement.

Richards faces three years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Zaiser
Arnson Absolu officially charged in the murder of Dakota Zaiser
U.S. congressman speaks at Regional Health ER ribbon cutting sneak peak in Rapid City.
Dusty Johnson says he’ll vote no on impeaching Trump
Keating Resources plans to use the first floor as retail space, and other parts of the building...
Historic Deadwood building being sold to out-of-state firm
Want to name a South Dakota snowplow? Submit your suggestions

Latest News

Fire Chief Jason Culberson made his case to the Working Committee of the council, saying a new...
Ladder truck worth nearly a million dollars could be purchased by Fire Department
A national conversation has arisen in recent weeks about the role of social media in our civic...
Parler, other social media platforms at center of first amendment debate
The Landback campaign launched on Native American and Indigenous People’s day in 2020 and...
NDN Collective says Camp Mni Luzahan works hand in hand with their LandBack campaign
ALERT: Winds make air quality poor in West Rapid Wednesday night through Friday morning