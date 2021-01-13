Advertisement

19 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:19 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials reported 19 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as the number of people vaccinated in the state approaches 40,000.

The Department of Health says a total of 1,604 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19. The state’s death rate per capita has been declining recently, according to data from the New York Times, but the state still ranks sixth in deaths per 100,000 residents since the pandemic began.

South Dakota health officials have reported 452 more cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 104,195.

According to Wednesday’s report, the state’s total recoveries are 97,829. State health officials say there are 4,762 active cases in the state, an increase of 11 since yesterday.

Currently, 253 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 240 reported on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,978 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

COVID-19 patients currently occupy 9.2% of the state’s hospital beds and 26.1% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 39.5% of hospital beds and 31.5% of ICU beds are still available.

A total of 39,954 South Dakotans have received at least a first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines, up nearly 700 from Tuesday. Just under 8,000 of those have received the second series of the vaccine, which health officials say is necessary to maximize immunity from the disease.

