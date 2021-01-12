Warm through Wednesday, then High Winds and Colder late this Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are in the forecast today through Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure aloft moves overhead and we see westerly downslope winds.

Highs will be in the 50s today, with some record breaking 60s possible on Wednesday.

A strong cold front blows in Wednesday night. That front will be accompanied by high winds and a bit of rain then snow. Strong, gusty winds will unfortunately stay with us Thursday through the start of the weekend. Temperatures will be much cooler late this week and this weekend - back to normal for this time of year.

