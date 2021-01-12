Advertisement

Want to name a South Dakota snowplow? Submit your suggestions

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is looking for names for 12 of its snowplows.
(KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A tracking number identifies snowplows belonging to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, but the agency is looking to change that by asking the public to come up with catchy names for 12 of them.

On Tuesday, the agency launched a “Name a Snowplow” contest for winter 2020-21 to seek new, witty, punny or fun names for the state’s large orange vehicles dispatched to clear snow and ice from the roads. SDDOT said they are looking for fun ideas representing different areas of the state for the first time. Area boundaries can be found here.

To be considered, however, those ideas must be sent to SDDOT through the agency’s official submission form. SDDOT staff will vote on all entries when the contest closes. Ideas must be submitted by Jan. 31. The 12 winners get to pose with a plow before the winter season ends.

Submit names here.

