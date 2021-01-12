Rising Star Scholarship Contest entry deadline extended to January 15th

The entry deadline for this year’s Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest has been extended to Friday January 15th.

It’s easy for area high school students to enter. Just record a short video of yourself talking about anything important to you and get it to us by January 15th. We’ll select our 20 contestants and they’ll record commentaries in our studio, which will be aired on our news and scored by both viewers and our panel. Our finalists will them be back with more commentaries, competing for a total of $7,500 in scholarships from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health.

You can get a copy of the rules and an entry form at https://www.blackhillsfox.com/page/rising-star-of-the-west/