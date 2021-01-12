Liz Cheney says she’ll vote to impeach Trump

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney issued a statement stating she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The House Republican Conference Chair said in a statement Tuesday that “the President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.”

She is the first member of House GOP leadership to announce their support for impeachment,

Her statement reads:

“On January 6, 2021, a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic.

“Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.

“I will vote to impeach the President.”

