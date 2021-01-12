Advertisement

Historic Deadwood building being sold to out-of-state firm

By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An out of state investment firm is purchasing a historic building in Deadwood -- that’s been under local ownership for the past 40 years.

The Deadwood Dicks building is one of the largest structures in deadwood and has been home to several stores and casinos throughout the years. Alec Keating is a partner with Keating Resources, which is purchasing the building -- with plans to use the first floor as retail space, and other parts of the building for short-term rentals. He said that the organization is looking to further expand their business in the Black Hills in the future.

”We believe the Black Hills in particular is a special region that will continue to draw interest from people looking for a place to grow their business, and the beauty and recreation that the Black Hills have to offer’” Keating said.

Keating Resources closed on the deal last month and is looking to restore the historic structure of the building. They’re also looking to add a sports book in the building in time for Deadwood sports betting in July.

