Gov. Noem highlights main ideas of State of the State Address on Fox

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem made an appearance on Fox and Friends Tuesday morning ahead of her 2021 State of the State Address.

Gov. Noem gave a preview of her address, including a legislative proposal to ban abortions based on Down Syndrome.

Children with Down Syndrome, like little Valentina, bring such joy into our lives. Like @RCamposDuffy said: "she has a right to live, just like everybody else."



Today, I will propose to the SD legislature that we ban abortions based on a Down Syndrome diagnosis. @SeanDuffyWI pic.twitter.com/Qbbnt3WGxz — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 12, 2021

Gov. Noem also says she will talk a lot about strong families and the economy. Noem’s address begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday. You can stream it live on kotatv.com

