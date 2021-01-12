Advertisement

Gov. Noem highlights main ideas of State of the State Address on Fox

Gov. Noem gave a preview of her address on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, including a legislative proposal to ban abortions based on Down Syndrome.(Dakota News Now)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:38 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem made an appearance on Fox and Friends Tuesday morning ahead of her 2021 State of the State Address.

Gov. Noem gave a preview of her address, including a legislative proposal to ban abortions based on Down Syndrome.

Gov. Noem also says she will talk a lot about strong families and the economy. Noem’s address begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday. You can stream it live on kotatv.com

