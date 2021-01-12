Advertisement

Gal golfers hit the fairway on warm winter day

By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Around this time of year, most people would be spending their time on the slopes - or staying indoors and playing a video game - but a mild day in January allowed for a peculiar winter activity.

On Tuesday, Arrowhead Country Club opened its fairways to the public, which is unusual considering snow usually blankets golf greens across the Black Hills this time of year.

One gal group of golfers - made up of Cindy Hagg, Denise Purdy, Jackie Slingsby and Mary Allison - hit the links as soon as they heard a warm day was on the horizon.

“Today’s a fantastic day-” Hagg said before Purdy interrupted with a joyful “WOO!!”

Slingsby continued that thought: “We looked at the forecast and chose this one because it’s the nicest day this week.”

PGA golfer Jesse Hansen says the club saw constant foot traffic last year, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the warm weather, he adds the temperate weather drew golfers to stretch their legs and take part in a physical activity suited to social distancing once more.

“It’s perfect ... It’s mid-January and people are out here playing,” Hansen said. “If you would have talked to me last winter or the winter before that, there would have been snow on here. We would have had nothing going on.”

According to Purdy, golfing in winter just makes you want to go: “WOO!!” she exclaimed once more. “We love it - absolutely love it. It’s golfing in South Dakota in January.

