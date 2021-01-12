Advertisement

South Dakota reports 244 new cases on Tuesday

By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 244 new COVID-19 cases as overall hospitalizations near 6,000.

The new cases bring the state total to 103,743. Of those cases, 97,407 have recovered. Active cases decreased by 351 to 4,751 Tuesday.

Current hospitalizations also decreased Tuesday to 240. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients currently occupy 8.7% of the state’s hospital beds and 23.9% of ICU beds. Officials say 42% of hospital beds and 35.7% of ICU beds are still available. Overall, 5,943 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The death toll remained at 1,585.

Last week, the South Dakota Department of Health released a report on mortality rates and causes of death for 2020. The report shows COVID-19 as the third-highest cause of death for South Dakota residents, just under cancer and heart disease. November was the month with the most deaths. According to the report, 622 of 1,427 deaths were due to COVID-19.

According to health officials, 39,245 South Dakotans have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

