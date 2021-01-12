COVID-19 cases stabilizing in Rapid City School District

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Over the past three weeks, COVID-19 numbers in the Rapid City Area School District have begun to level out.

Just before the Thanksgiving break, the district moved all schools to level 3 -- sending all students home for distance learning. Since then those numbers have steadily dropped.

Currently, there are 42 active cases in the district with 229 people actively in quarantine.

With plans to roll out vaccines soon with staff at large in the next couple of weeks, the district is optimistic.

‘I think that combined with the vaccination process which has begun really bods well for the second half of the school year,’ Dr. Lori Simon, Superintendent RCAS, says

If cases happen to rise, the district will take things on a school by school basis as it has in the past, but plans on giving families a three-day notice if a move to level 3 is needed.

