Cambell Street construction will improve the current bridge structure

The Cambell Street bridge that runs over the train tracks and East St. Joeseph Street is getting a makeover come 2027.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:51 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Cambell Street bridge that runs over the train tracks and East St. Joeseph Street is getting a makeover come 2027.

Rapid City officials work with the South Dakota Department of Transportation on occasion and the Cambell Street bridge is one of those. Because the DOT and Rapid City have jurisdiction over the area, the Rapid City council is talking about this project six years early to give the city time to conduct a study on how to improve that area.

“Well, we’re doing a study to determine the best way to route motor vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians through that area so we have to take some time to get that ready and that will allow them time to design that into their construction plans,” said Kip Harrington, Rapid City long-range planner.

Currently, 20,000 vehicles use the structure per day and that traffic is thought to grow to 25,000 vehicles by 2045.

