Advertisement

2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio says two U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended as a result of their actions during last week’s attack on the Capitol.

Ryan told reporters on Monday that one of the officers took a selfie with someone and the second officer put on a “Make America Great Again” hat. He says of the latter that the “interim chief determined that to be qualifying for immediate suspension.”

Thousands of pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee and hide. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.

The congressman says Capitol Police are looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated the incursion “at a big level or small level in any way.”

Ryan says they don’t want an officer working on President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration “who was not doing the job on the Jan. 6th event.”

Capitol Police did not immediately reply to a request for more details.

Ryan serves as chair of a House subcommittee that oversees funding for Capitol Police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Hideaway Hills resident Albert Reitz opens the gate barring the public from nearing an...
An inside look at an abandoned Hideaway Hills home
Governor Noem issues executive order against legalizing marijuana
Two dead after falling through ice on Lake Poinsett
Arizona's legislative leadership are hearing calls that seven of their Republican colleagues be...
Lawmakers who voted against certification of Biden’s victory are denounced back home
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters

Latest News

Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol...
House returns after Capitol siege; Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ over impeachment
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years
Gov. Noem gave a preview of her address on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, including a...
Gov. Noem highlights main ideas of State of the State Address on Fox
Fencing has been erected at the U.S. Capitol, site of a riot on Wednesday.
The Latest: Report says FBI warned of plans for the Capitol assault
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement