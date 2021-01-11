Statewide Homeless count to be conducted

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On January 26th South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium (SDHHC), an affiliate of South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA), will conduct its annual statewide Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless count.

The Point-In-Time homeless count is a critical source of annual data, providing characteristics of people who are experiencing homelessness. Data from the annual PIT homeless count is used to measure homelessness on local, state, and national levels. PIT count data helps policy makers and communities measure progress, identify strengths and gaps in services, increases public awareness of homelessness, and enhances system planning and responses.

SDHHC will conduct a count of homeless persons within the geographic area of South Dakota. To be effective, SDHHC divides the state into six count areas and utilizes five coordinators. There are coordinators in each count area who will be working with agencies and volunteers to conduct the 2021 PIT count.

To maximize safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19, SDHHC will be employing federally approved flexibilities into this year’s unsheltered homeless count including; decreasing and minimizing close contact time by reducing the number of survey questions, providing personal protective equipment for volunteers, and limiting the reliance upon volunteers.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.