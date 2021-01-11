Advertisement

Spring semester kicks off at Black Hills State University

COVID-19 testing encouraged among all students and staff
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2021 spring semester started today, Black hills state university students transitioned into in-person learning.

COVID-19 tests are highly encouraged among all students, their have been free testing opportunities. All students also have the opportunity to get tested today before starting their first day.

Corinne Hansen, Director of University Relations at BHSU says the school is doing everything they can to have a COVID-free campus.

“ We’ve encouraged our students to get tested because we know that is the best way to get tested because we know that is the best way to identify any cases and then mitigate that risk of the spread of the virus, testing is encouraged for our students so we hope that they are really taking advantage, it is not required”

Students and faculty are required to wear face-coverings and all students will be socially distanced in class.

Hansen says 2021 graduation is looking to be an in-person ceremony.

“We are making plans for an in-person commencement ceremony in May, we are looking forward to that, it’s one of the best days of the year here at Black Hills State University, as we wish our students well and they graduate, that’s subject to change depending on what happens with COVID, but that is our plan to have commencement here at BHSU”

For more information: https://www.bhsu.edu/

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

