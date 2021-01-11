Spring-like temperatures on the way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear tonight as a westerly wind will keep things on the mild side. Lows will range from the 20s to low 30s.

January 12 will feel like spring as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 50s across the area. Mostly sunny skies are expected. Even warmer temperatures are here on Wednesday, where highs will reach the low 60s. As of right now, the record high for Wednesday is 61° set back in 1943, and I am currently forecasting a high of 63°. Clouds will increase Wednesday as a storm system is set to bring in some big changes.

Rain/snow showers move in Wednesday evening, then become all snow showers overnight. There could be some accumulations in the northern hills, but only a couple of inches are expected. A High Wind Watch is in place from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, where gusts could reach 55-60 mph at times. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for Thursday. Friday will be in the 30s as well with winds slowly weakening through the day.

The weekend will be near normal on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. It’ll be breezy with scattered clouds. Sunday will reach the low 40s, but breezy conditions continue under variably cloudy skies.

As of now, the pattern seems to finally wake up after the MLK holiday weekend. No big snowstorms are in the forecast, but multiple rounds of rain/snow showers are in the forecast, and that is great news for the northern hills winter recreation businesses. Colder air is also possible toward the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.