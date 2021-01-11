Advertisement

South Dakota reports 181 new COVID-19 cases Monday

By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:27 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 181 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The new cases bring the state total to 103,499. Of those cases, 96,812 have recovered. Active cases decreased by 139 to 5,102 Monday.

Current hospitalizations also decreased Monday to 242. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients currently occupy 8.8% of the state’s hospital beds and 20.9% of ICU beds. Officials say 41.8% of hospital beds and 42.6% of ICU beds are still available. Overall, 5,917 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Deaths remained at 1,556 Monday. Over the weekend, the Department of Health reported 29 more South Dakotans who have died due to COVID-19.

Last week, the South Dakota Department of Health released a report on mortality rates and causes of death for 2020. The report shows COVID-19 as the third-highest cause of death for South Dakota residents, just under cancer and heart disease. November was the month with the most deaths. According to the report, 622 of 1,427 deaths were due to COVID-19.

According to health officials, 38,360 South Dakotans have received the coronavirus vaccine.

