South Dakota GOP lawmakers not worried about armed protests

South Dakota lawmakers in Pierre prepared to launch the legislative session with few concerns about armed groups.
Pro-Trump protestors gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota on the...
Pro-Trump protestors gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota on the same day that violent riots broke out in Washington DC. The protests in Pierre remained peaceful.(Austin Goss (DNN/KOTA/KEVN))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
(AP) - Despite the FBI on Monday warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals in the coming days, South Dakota lawmakers in Pierre prepared to launch the legislative session with few concerns about armed groups.

Sen. John Wiik, a Big Stone City Republican says he’s not worried at all about armed protests, but raised doubts about whether it was Trump supporters who broke into the U.S. Capitol last week.

Other Republican lawmakers say they are either not aware or not concerned about protests at the state Capitol.

