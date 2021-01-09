Advertisement

Governor Noem backs an anti-marijuana legalization lawsuit

By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order Friday, January 8, against Amendment A, which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state of South Dakota. This move officially backs South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom, who originally filed the lawsuit.

Noem says she will be directing the suit challenging the amendment and has the authority to do so. She claims the process used to put it on the ballot violates the state constitution. A motions hearing is scheduled for January 27th.

The defendants in the case are the Secretary of State and the group South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Noem issues executive order against legalizing marijuana
Tyler Bryan Martinson
Gillette man charged 31 counts child abuse
Sage Creek Rim Road is closed for safety in response to a landslide immediately adjacent to the...
300-feet long landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Stimulus payments: Where are you?

Latest News

The Rapid City Youth Council kicks off its 2021 term this Tuesday with fresh, and familiar...
Youth Council begins 2021 term with shirt-folding for Monument Health
Gillette man charged 31 counts child abuse
Gillette man charged 31 counts child abuse
Riots in Washington D.C. not likely to change gun rule at Custer Courthouse
Riots in Washington D.C. not likely to change gun rule at Custer Courthouse
Gov. Noem backs an anti-marijuana legalization lawsuit
Gov. Noem backs an anti-marijuana legalization lawsuit