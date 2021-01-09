Custer Commission waiting for State Supreme Court to make gun decision

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - On the heels of the mobs in Washington on Wednesday, some concerns have been raised about safety in public, federal, or municipal buildings.

This conversation is relevant in the Black Hills, as one county’s commission recently passed an ordinance allowing the public to carry guns inside the courthouse, but not into the courtrooms.

The Custer County Commission okayed this ordinance, with the Chairman Jim Lintz saying county residents would feel safer if the citizenry was armed.

Lintz said arguments were made in a special meeting that people could protect themselves and return fire if a rogue shooter entered the courthouse.

The County is still waiting for the State Supreme Court to make a decision, the events at the Capitol this week have not changed much, Lintz said guns protect people.

“Do you go grocery shopping in South Dakota?” said Lintz. “Do you go shopping for clothes in South Dakota? People can carry any place they want, and we’re just saying that we’re giving them the ability to carry in the courthouse, not in the courtroom, just in the courthouse.”

No cases are being held in the Custer County courthouse because all judges of the 7th Circuit have deemed the Custer Courthouse unsafe because of the gun rule. In the mean time, cases have been moved to Pennington County.

