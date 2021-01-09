Advertisement

A Beautiful Finish to the Weekend

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Could be seeing patchy fog continuing this evening with misty conditions. A few flurries flying around is not out of question. Low pressure hangs around for a few more hours before it begins to push out of the region behind high pressure that is currently digging into Montana. We are dry and mild again tomorrow.

A nice finish to the weekend with temperatures flirting with 40 around the area accompanied by sunny skies. The real mild air moves in for the first half of the week. We will likely see temperatures from the low 50s to the upper 50s Monday through Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. A ridge of high pressure moving into the NW will continue to move eastward over the central part of the country bringing mild air with it. However, another disturbance will creep towards the Black Hills Wednesday night into Thursday morning that could bring another round of rain/snow. Temperatures will stay mild Thursday afternoon, so most of the precipitation that falls Wednesday night likely a wintry mix. A windy day Thursday is expected.

Record high temperature next Wednesday is 61° held back in 1943. We will be flirting with that record.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

