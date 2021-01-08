Advertisement

Winter Doldrums through Saturday; Clearing on Sunday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:06 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weather will be cloudy, occasionally foggy and cold through Saturday. There will be periods of snow flurries from time to time. Roads are slippery today in northeast Wyoming and parts of the Black Hills. Any accumulations of snow will be small.

Sunday, drier air returns but temperatures will remain cool.

A ridge of high pressure aloft builds east over the area next week, resulting in much milder temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday.

