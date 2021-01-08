Advertisement

Stimulus payments: Where are you?

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:09 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Millions of Americans may have to wait a little longer to get their stimulus payments from the federal government, because of a distribution glitch.

Intuit TurboTax says millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts and some people may not have received their payments at all.

One banking industry source says roughly 13 million people may have been affected.

Those most likely to be impacted used refund anticipation loans or similar products.

In those cases, stimulus payments may have been directed to a temporary bank account set up by the online tax preparation firm they used when filing their 2019 tax return.

It might also have affected some people who changed banks recently and the IRS wasn’t given their new checking account information yet.

The IRS said Friday it’s taking immediate steps to redirect payments to the correct accounts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Noem issues executive order against legalizing marijuana
Tyler Bryan Martinson
Gillette man charged 31 counts child abuse
Sage Creek Rim Road is closed for safety in response to a landslide immediately adjacent to the...
300-feet long landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters

Latest News

The Rapid City Youth Council kicks off its 2021 term this Tuesday with fresh, and familiar...
Youth Council begins 2021 term with shirt-folding for Monument Health
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump pressured Georgia to ‘find the fraud’ in earlier call