South Dakota records 12 COVID-19 deaths Friday, 448 new cases reported

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The South Dakota Department of Health reported 448 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths Friday.

The new cases bring the state total to 102,580; of those 95,783 cases have recovered. Active cases decreased by 834 to 5,241.

The new deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,556. The South Dakota Department of Health released a report on mortality rates and causes of death for 2020.

Current hospitalizations also decreased Friday to 247. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients currently occupy 8.9% of the state’s hospital beds and 24.5% of ICU beds. Officials say 36.8% of hospital beds and 29% of ICU beds are still available. Overall, 5,851 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

According to health officials, 33,644 South Dakotans have received the coronavirus vaccine. Total vaccines administered increased by 2,171 since Thursday.

