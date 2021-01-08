South Dakota Mines students honor Martin Luther King with annual food drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Student groups at South Dakota Mines will use the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday to collect food and cash donations for the community.

The drive honors Dr. King’s legacy and allows Rapid City residents to renew their own personal vows of citizenship through service to others, according to Patricia Mahon, Dean of Students and Vice President for Student Development.

“We see the annual MLK Jr. holiday as a day on rather than a day off,” Mahon said. “This is a day of service where we follow the example of Dr. King and mobilize to give back to our community.”

The 2020 food drive brought in more than 3,550 pounds of food and over $1,000. Checks can be made out to Feeding South Dakota. Cash donations will be used to purchase food for the Mines student food pantry and donated to Feeding South Dakota.

For its 11th year, the food drive will benefit Feeding South Dakota and the Mines student food pantry. From 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18. at various grocery stores.

Student volunteers will be at the following locations in Rapid City: Timmons Neighborhood Market, Mt. Rushmore Road Safeway and both Walmart locations.

Black Hills Federal Credit Union is helping students collect canned goods and other non-perishables too. Collection bins are located at the five Rapid City BHFCU Member Service Centers and on the South Dakota Mines campus.

Student organizations participating include Lambda Chi Alpha, Hotrockers Dance Team, Society of Physics Students, Center of Excellence for Advanced Multidisciplinary Projects, The National Society of Black Engineers, Circle K and Student Association.

Mines students will wear masks, practice social distancing, and undertake other COVID-19 safety measures during the event.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.