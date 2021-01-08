Rep. Johnson “furious” with mobs at the Capitol

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scenes from Washington D.C. shocked the world Wednesday, as a mob stormed the capitol building in protest of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. Members of Congress and staffers were evacuated and held in secure locations, before returning to confirm Biden’s electoral college win.

South Dakota’s lone representative, Republican Dusty Johnson, said he had left the House floor to return to his nearby office, and was in a secure location with other staffers and Congressional Members. But, Johnson said if he had left two minutes later, he would have been trapped in the House Chamber as protesters overran the capitol.

“We were barricaded, and there was some fear to be sure,” said Johnson. “But, overwhelmingly, the emotion I experienced was one of anger. I could just not believe that this was happening. I could not believe we had gotten to this point where so many of us had sown these seeds of anger and of division, and we had built this powder keg and weirdly we were starting to see this powder keg light up and it was, frankly, I was furious with what I saw.”

After the delay, Congress returned to the floor at 8 pm ET to confirm the election results. Johnson says the purpose of Congress is to serve as a witness to a ceremonial event. He said his Oath of Office is not to his political comfort, but rather to the Constitution.

“And although it might not be a comfortable decision for me, a plain and common-sense reading of the 12th Amendment made my course of action clear, and that was it was not my job to be a super-court and overturn the decision that the Constitution gave to the states,” said Johnson.

Johnson called Trump a “brawler,” who uses sharp, pointed language. Johnson said, at times, this style can be refreshing and helpful, but the Representative said the last few weeks have been inflammatory.

“I think it’s time for our country to find a renewed commitment to the rule of law,” said Johnson. “Throughout much of 2020, we heard that it was okay, or at the very least, understandable for the rage of people to be taken out through burning buildings or knocking things down. It wasn’t true then, and it isn’t true now. The way Americans solve their political disputes is through discussion, it’s through the ballot box, it’s not through violence.”

Moving forward, Johnson hopes Biden chooses to work with Republicans.

Although we were unable to catch up to either of South Dakota’s senators, but both issued statements regarding Wednesday’s protests.

Senator Mike Rounds called the attack on the Capitol “unacceptable,” and in reference to the claims of widespread voter fraud that fueled Wednesday’s violence, his statement read, in part:

“After much consideration, it was my determination that the objectors did not present the necessary evidence or actions profound enough to gain my support. In fact, they presented no new facts whatsoever.”

Senator John Thune also weighed in, calling for a peaceful transition of power.

“Yesterday’s [Wednesday] attack on the Capitol must be fully investigated and the guilty parties charged to the full extent of the law,” said Thune. “It’s high-time we focus on the final steps for a successful transfer of power to a new administration in keeping with a long American tradition.”

