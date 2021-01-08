Local educators weigh in on the Capitol riots

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Scenes of the rioters breaching the U.S. capitol Wednesday are tough for adults to process; people scaling walls, confederate flags, and lawmakers hiding on the floor.

It is no doubt children have questions and concerns around this political controversy.

Deb Smith, a counselor at Douglas high school encourages parents, guardians, and educators to talk about the subject.

“I think it’s important to have those discussions, you know particularly if they’ve got the news on and they’re watching this to find out how they’re kids are feeling about them and about it, to maybe reassure them that they’re doing everything they can to keep them safe and you know hopefully we will progress through this and our Country can heal”.

Douglas high school Principal Bud Gusso says this is a grand-teachable moment in history.

“We really think that the academic value of having a discussion about these things is equally important to the moral and the way we treat each other personal aspect that presents itself as an opportunity when something like this happens in the world”

On January 7th, a topic at Douglas high school was the 25th amendment, Gusso says social studies teachers informed students about the amendment and had healthy and respected conversations.

As the incident continues to take over national and international headlines, counselors urge parents to try and answer their children’s questions and have healthy conversations.

